Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 21 runs on Saturday to clinch their first victory in the IPL 2024 season. Debutant Mayank Yadav-led Lucknow's pace attack and clinched three crucial wickets to break the backbone of Punjab's strong start.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Krunal Pandya ensured a good finish for his team as he played an explosive innings and powered his team's score to 199/8 after 20 overs. Punjab Kings will soon start with the 200 run chase.
In a surprising move, KL Rahul has decided to rest from leadership role in the first innings and just play as a batter. LSG batter Nicholas Pooran will lead the team in his absence. Lucknow's stand in skipper won the toss and chose to bat first against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 30 at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. This will be Lucknow's second match in IPL 2024 while Punjab will play their third match.
LSG are yet to get any points in this IPL season and are right at the bottom of the points table. Punjab, however, are at number 5 with 2 points from 2 matches.
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 pitch report
The standard playing surface at Ekana Stadium in the IPL predominantly benefits batsmen, providing little advantage to bowlers. Nonetheless, there is a slim chance that slower bowlers might find some assistance. Notably, this marks the inaugural IPL 2024 match at this location.
Lucknow win by 21 runs
Krunal Pandya's 43 runs explosive finish and Mayank Yadav's three crucial wickets ensured that Lucknow Super Giants clinch their first victory in IPL 2024 as they defeated Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings by 21 runs.
Odds looking difficult for Punjab
The game is turning out of be difficult for Punjab Kings as finisher Liam Livingstone suffers from hamstring injury and is not able to slam any big shots. In the last 6, PBKS lost 5 wickets and made just 41 runs.
PBKS core 152/5 in 18 overs
Liam Livingstone 5
Shashank Singh 7
Wickets!!! Back-to-back wickets for Lucknow
The fans in Lucknow stadium are cheering loudly as Mohsin Khan clinched two wickets on two balls including inform Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan. On the very next ball, Mohsin Khan took out Sam Curran, to put Punjab Kings under more pressure.
Wicket!!! Jitesh Sharma OUT
Young Mayank Yadav clinched one more wicket as he sent back Jitesh Sharma and celebrating his dream debut in cricket. Lucknow has surely made a comeback in the game with back-to-back wickets, but Shikhar Dhawan is still standing strong on the crease.
Some comeback for Lucknow
Lucknow Super Giants has surely made some comeback in the game, but Punjab Kings is still far ahead in the game as they need 64 runs in next 30 balls. Shikhar Dhawan is still standing strong on the crease and Jitesh Sharma has also displayed the potential to play explosive innings.
PBKS score 138/2 in 15.1 overs
Shikhar Dhawan 70
Jitesh Sharma 6
Wicket!!! Prabhsimran Singh OUT
Don't they say one brings two, well that just happened to Punjab Kings as Prabhsimran Singh takes the long walk back to the dug out after handing over a simple catch of Naveen ul Haq. He surely displayed some firewords on the ground but Mayank Yadav is having his dream debut today.
Wicket!!! Bairstow OUT
Finally, debutant Mayank Yadav provided Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with a breakthrough and Jonny Bairstow is walking back to the pavilion. This can be a chance for LSG to make a comeback in the game, but they need some more wickets especially of Shikhar Dhawan.
PBKS score 98/0 after 10 overs
Everything seem to be going good for Punjab Kings (PBKS) as Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow is doing great for the vistors. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) need some back-to-backs to make a comeback in the game.
Shikhar Dhawan slams 50
True captain innings tonight from Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who slammed his 51st half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The batter missed out on his 50 during his last match against RCB, but completed the job today and provided Punjab Kings with a strong start against Lucknow Super Giants,
PBKS score 85/0 in 8.2 overs
Shikhar Dhawan 50
Jonny Bairstow 35
Krunal Pandya in action
After showing his magic with the bat, Krunal Pandya is in for bowling and now Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play very carefully as the opening duo has provided their team with a 60 plus run opening partnership, which is a great sign for their chase.
PBKS score 63/0 in 6.4 overs
Shikhar Dhawan 42
Jonny Bairstow 21
Punjab openers start well
Good opening for Punjab Kings as Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow spend their time on the crease and look settled to build a partnership. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is missing some early wickets which can help them put pressure on Punjab's batting order.
PBKS score 45/0 in 5 overs
Shikhar Dhawan 26
Jonny Bairstow 19
Shikhar Dhawan slams wonderful boundaries
Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan is looking wonderful today as he slammed three boundaries in the third over of M Siddharth. Shikhar Dhawan is looking to end the chase early and LSG's decision to bat first can turn out of be costly.
PBKS score 32/0 after 3 overs
Shikhar Dhawan 22
Jonny Bairstow 10
Chase begins !!!
Punjab Kings (PBKS) openers Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow began the 200-run chase for their team. M Siddharth began the pace attack for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and is looking furious with his pace against the Punjab batters.
Match scorecard
Quinton de Kock 54
KL Rahul 15
Devdutt Padikkal 9
Marcus Stoinis 19
Nicholas Pooran 42
Ayush Badoni 8
Krunal Pandya* 43
Ravi Bishnoi 0
Mohsin Khan 2
Naveen ul Haq* 0
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow score 199/8 after 20 overs
Krunal Pandya's brilliant innings ensured that Lucknow Super Giants ends with a more than comfortable score of 199/8 after 20 overs. Star pacer Sam Curran clinched three crucial wickets today while swing master Arshdeep Singh got out 2 batsmen.
Sam Curran clinches two wickets on 2 balls
On one side Krunal Pandya is slamming massive boundaries for Lucknow, to boost its score in the final overs, while from the other end Punjab pacer Sam Curran is clinching wickets after wickets to provide psychological boost to his team.
LSG score 189/7 in 18.5 overs
LSG looks for good finish
Lucknow Super Giants batters Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya are looking to slam some big shots and get some extra runs for their team in the death over. But, Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers are refusing them any room to try anything and the batters look very restricted at the moment.
LSG score 166/5 in 17.2 overs
Ayush Badoni 6
Krunal Pandya 17
Wicket!!! Skipper OUT
LSG's stand in skipper Nicholas Pooran was playing a crucial innings for his team as none of the batters looked dangerous today. But, Kagiso Rabada's fiery yorker bowled out Nicholas Pooran and LSG lost another BIG wicket in the death over.
LSG score 146/5 in 15.1 overs
Wicket!!! de Kock OUT
First ball after strategic timeout, and Arshdeep Singh provided Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will second as he dismissed Quinton de Kock, who played a brilliant innings today. Ayush Badoni is the new batter on crease and some fireworks are expected the game move towards final 5 overs.
LSG score 126/4 in 13.2 over
Quinton de Kock slams 50
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener played a wonderful innings today and slammed his half-century against the fiery Punjab Kings bowlers. Nicholas Pooran has changed the game with his arrival on the crease as he slammed some massive sixes.
LSG score 123/3 in 12.4 overs
Quinton de Kock 53
Nicholas Pooran 26
Kagiso Rabada on FIRE
Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabada has not clinched a wicket so far, but is delivering some fiery deliveries to unsettle Lucknow Super Giants batters. LSG's stand in skipper Nicholas Pooran is on the crease and Quinton de Kock is just some runs away from his half-century.
LSG score 95/3 in 11 overs
Quinton de Kock 46
Nicholas Pooran 5
Wicket!!! Stoinis OUT
What a wonderful contest between explosive batter Marcus Stoinis and Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar. Stoinis predicted Rahul Chahar's bowling well and slammed two back-to-back SIXES, but on the third ball, the spinner triumphed over Lucknow batter and Stoinis is taking the long walk back to pavilion.
LSG score 78/3 in 8. 4 overs
Lucknow look for a partnership
After losing two wickets in quick succession, Lucknow Super Giants is looking to build a partnership as Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis play cautiously against dangerous Punjab Kings bowlers. Hardeep Brar is delivering the 8th over and is known for his good economy.
LSG score 65/2 in 8 overs
Quinton de Kock 33
Marcus Stoinis 7
Wicket!!! Sam Curran shines
Lucknow batter Devdutt Paddikal began on a promising note as he slammed some boundaries and looked in good form. But, Sam Curran delivered a fiery delivery, and Padikkal coulnd't control his shot. The young batter is walking back to the dugout and Marcus Stoinis makes his way to the crease.
LSG score 45/2 after 5.1 overs
Wicket!!! KL Rahul OUT
PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh has displayed the magic of his swing as he clinched the big wicket of KL Rahul, who was playing as an Impact Player today. It was a brilliant catch by Jonny Bairstow and KL Rahul is walking back to the pavilion.
LSG score 35/1 after 4 overs
Harshal Patel drops KL Rahul on 3
Shikhar Dhawan introduced Kagiso Rabada as the third pacer and the bowler is known for his good record against KL Rahul. The LSG opener almost lost his wicket again but Harshal Patel dropped the 'very difficult' catch and the Impact Player received one lifeline.
LSG score 23/0 in 3 overs
Arshdeep Singh in attack
Sam Curran held LSG openers well in the first over, who didn't got much chance to play big shots, apart from one FOUR by opener Quinton de Kock. Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh is in attack now and the bowler is known for his deadly swing bowling.
LSG score 8/0 in 1.2 overs
KL Rahul 1
Quinton de Kock 6
Lucknow openers on crease
Lucknow openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are on crease with their unformidable left and right combination. Punjab Kings pacer Sam Curran will lead the attack for his team and this is expected to be an explosive evening. Shikhar Dhawan looks confident on ground and will be watched closely for his captaincy decisions.
PBKS playing 11
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
LSG playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran(c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth
Toss update | KL Rahul to play as Impact Player
LSG's stand in skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first. He cleared that KL Rahul is playing in today's match and will join the game as an Impact Player. Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan was happy with LSG's choice as he wanted to bowl first considering the 'dew factor.'
Surprise!! Surprise
Lucknow Super Giants has just announced that Nicholas Pooran will lead the team and there is no confirmation on the playing status of KL Rahul. The reports suggest that he might join the match as Impact Player, but nothing is official as of now.
KL Rahul vs Kagiso Rabada
In the previous 7 games, Punjab pacer Kagiso Rabada has dismissed Lucknow skipper KL Rahul thrice. Two of these three wickets came during the powerplay, so it seems today, PBKS will start with Kagiso Rabada in place of Sam Curran.
Win prediction
As per Google's win probability, there is a 52% chance that Lucknow will beat Punjab in their second match and grab their first points in the tournament. As per CricTracker, whoever bowls first will win the match. We expect LSG to secure their first win with the possibility of KL Rahul beating the highest individual score at the Ekana.
Toss soon
In around 30 minutes, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan will enter the ground for the toss. The coin-flip is going to be crucial in today's match as the 'dew factor' has some role to play, which means the team batting second is expected to have some advantage in today's game.
Key fantasy players
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: KL Rahul (C & WK), Quinton de Kock, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran (VC), Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh
Players who will likely play today?
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq,
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
PBKS full squad
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Arshdeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Chris Woakes, Harpreet Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Prince Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Rilee Rossouw, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajann, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vishwanath Pratap Singh.
LSG full squad
Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, David Willey, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, K Gowtham, KL Rahul (C), Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, M Siddharth, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Shivam Mavi, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh
Punjab to show consistency
"I think we will go with the winning combination that we went with the last game unless there is a change in fitness reports at the last minute, which can also happen during final warm-ups. Otherwise, we are good to go with the same team," PBKS assistant coach Sunil Joshi said.
A look at points table
Lucknow weather
The temperature at Lucknow will be around 32 degrees when the match starts. It will cool down a bit to 27 degrees later on. There is no chance of rain; the humidity won't go beyond 40%.
PBKS bowling coach speaks
PBKS bowling coach Sunil Joshi discussed his strategy for optimizing his bowling unit's performance on the forthcoming pitch. The experienced spinner urged his bowlers to maintain relentless pressure on the opposing batsmen by delivering all 24 balls with precision and consistency in specific zones.
PBKS expected playing 11
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
LSG expected playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq,
Pitch report
This is another typical IPL pitch, favouring batters and offering hardly anything to bowlers. However, it may provide some assistance to slower bowlers. This is the first time an IPL 2024 match will be played at this venue, so there is no prior point of comparison on how this year's pitches may behave.
PBKS's previous match
After starting their IPL 2024 campaign with a victory against Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings faced a speed breaker as despite playing well, they lost their fixture against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. PBKS will look to bounce back from the defeat
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Dream11 prediction
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: KL Rahul (C & WK), Quinton de Kock, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran (VC), Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh.
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: LSG's previous match
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants played their IPL 2024 opener against Rajasthan Royal, where despite some strong performances, the KL Rahul-led side lost by 20 runs. Apart from big learnings, the first match against RR brought many positives for LSG like brilliant performance by Nicholas Pooran and some good on ground decisions by skipper KL Rahul.
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Head to Head
LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow and Punjab have played only 3 IPL matches so far since LSG debuted in IPL 2022. LSG have won 2 of those and Punjab 1. Lucknow’s highest total against PBKS so far is 257, and Punjab’s highest score against LSG is 201.
