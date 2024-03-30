LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Highlights: Debutant Mayank Yadav, Krunal Pandya shine as Lucknow defeat Punjab by 21 runs

1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2024, 11:25 PM IST

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Highlights: Young bowler Mayank Yadav shined for Lucknow Super Giants and provided his team with some crucial wickets as LSG defeated PBKS by 21 runs. Krunal Pandya's crucial 43 run innings also made things easy for Lucknow.