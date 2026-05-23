LSG vs PBKS preview: Punjab have everything at stake; Shreyas Iyer meets Lucknow; check head-to-head, pitch report, more

Lucknow Super Giants will host Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, 23 May. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Lucknow have nothing to gain from this match, except for pride. In 13 matches, they have won just 4 games. Two of those happened in their last 4 matches. At home, they’ll try to end the tournament on a high note.

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On the contrary, this is the most critical match for Punjab in the tournament so far. They were unbeaten in the first 7 matches in the IPL 2026. Who would have thought that they’d have to depend on their final game to qualify?

After 6 straight losses, they are still stuck at 13 points. The outcome of this match alone won’t determine Punjab’s qualification. They’ll also have to wait for the Sunday Matches’ results.

Match Logistics The match is at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, starting at 7:30 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed on JioHotstar.

The venue has a capacity of 50,000 fans. Opened in 2017, the stadium regularly hosts India’s bilateral matches.

Head-to-Head Record LSG and PBKS have faced each other 7 times in the IPL. PBKS lead the rivalry with 4 wins to LSG's 3. No match between them has ended without a result.

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LSG's highest team total against PBKS is 257. Their lowest score in this fixture is 159. PBKS have scored as high as 254 against LSG. Their lowest total in this matchup is 133.

LSG vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

PBKS are currently on a three-match winning streak against LSG. They have completely turned the tables on a rivalry that LSG once dominated.

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Their most recent meeting on 19 April 2026 ended in a 54-run PBKS victory. PBKS posted 254/7 while LSG managed only 200/5.

LSG's last win came on 30 March 2024, by 21 runs. Before that, they won comfortably by 56 runs in April 2023. Momentum firmly favours PBKS heading into their next encounter.

Predicted Playing XIs Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi (Impact Player).

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis (Impact Player).

Team News Mohammed Shami is likely to return to LSG's playing XI. He missed the previous match against the Rajasthan Royals. He is expected to directly replace Akash Singh in the attack.

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Josh Inglis will continue opening alongside Mitchell Marsh. The team management has praised his recent impact at the top. His form is giving the rest of the batting order more freedom.

PBKS have officially confirmed Arshdeep is fit and is training normally. The statement dismissed viral social media speculation about physical restrictions affecting his recent performances.

Punjab may plan to start with both Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar. This is designed to exploit the Ekana surface's slow speed. Chahal will then be swapped for Marcus Stoinis as the Impact Sub during batting.

Key Players to Watch Mitchell Marsh (LSG): The Australian all-rounder is LSG's batting backbone this season. He has scored 563 runs across 13 matches. His power-hitting at the top sets the tempo for LSG's innings.

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Prince Yadav (LSG): The 29-year-old pacer has taken 16 wickets in 13 matches. His recent form earned him an India call-up. His powerplay battle against Punjab's openers is crucial.

Rishabh Pant (LSG): The LSG skipper has contributed 286 runs this season. He is a dangerous middle-order match-winner on the sticky Ekana surface.

Priyansh Arya (PBKS): Arya is in devastating form heading into this fixture. He smashed 93 runs off just 37 balls against LSG earlier this season.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS): The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 441 runs at a strike rate of 167.68. He consistently provides explosive starts alongside Arya.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): Fully fit, Arshdeep leads PBKS' attack with accuracy and versatility. He is particularly dangerous with the new ball and at death.

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Pitch and Conditions Evening temperatures will range from 32°C to 34°C during match hours. Rain probability is zero, guaranteeing an uninterrupted 40-over game.

Humidity will range from 30% to 45%, creating dry but oppressive heat. Player endurance and hydration will be heavily tested throughout.

Dew is expected to be very light or absent. Lucknow's dry summer air makes heavy dew unlikely. The toss decision remains balanced as a result.

The Ekana black-soil surface offers pace and seam movement early. New-ball bowlers will find notable carry during powerplay overs.

The pitch slows significantly in the middle overs, assisting spinners. Large boundaries of around 70–75 metres will demand precise hitting.

Mistimed power shots will be easily cut off by fielders. An average first-innings score of 165–175 is expected.

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The toss winner is likely to bowl first. Extreme heat will reduce pacer intensity across long spells. Cutters, variations and finger-spinners will gain tactical importance.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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