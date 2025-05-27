LSG vs RCB IPL 2025: How many wins do Royal Challengers Bengaluru have over Lucknow Super Giants? Full stats

The Lucknow Super Giants will play their final group stage game of this year's Indian Premier League at home against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Today's match at Lucknow's Ekana cricket stadium will be Match 70 of IPL 2025 and the final fixture before we move on to the playoffs.

While LSG have only pride to play for, RCB will be eager for a win, as that would guarantee a finish in the top two.

This would mean the Bengaluru franchise would play the more forgiving Qualifier 1 versus the Punjab Kings and avoid the Eliminator encounter against five-time champions the Mumbai Indians.

LSG and RCB have met each other five times in the IPL and the Bengaluru team have one more win against the hosts.

Ahead of today's blockbuster LSG vs RCB clash, let us take a look at some key stats.

LSG vs RCB: Head-to-head record in the IPL Total matches played: 5

LSG wins: 2

RCB wins: 3

Last result: LSG won by 28 runs (April 2, 2024)

LSG vs RCB: Head-to-head record at Ekana stadium in the IPL Total matches played: 1

RCB wins: 1

Last result: RCB won by 18 runs (May 1, 2023)

LSG's record at the Ekana stadium in the IPL Total matches played: 20

Wins: 9

Losses: 10

No Result: 1

Highest Score: 205/7 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 19, 2025) - SRH won by 6 wickets

Lowest Score: 108/10 vs RCB (May 1, 2023) - RCB won by 18 runs

LSG vs RCB: Most Runs Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - Innings: 5, Runs: 238, Average: 59.50, Strike Rate: 145.12, Highest Score: 96

KL Rahul (LSG) - Innings: 5, Runs: 147, Average: 36.75, Strike Rate: 123.52, Highest Score: 79

Rajat Patidar (RCB) - Innings: 2, Runs: 141, Average: 141.00, Strike Rate: 188.00, Highest Score: 112*

LSG vs RCB: Most Wickets Josh Hazlewood (RCB) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 9, Economy Rate: 7.54, Average: 9.22, Best Figures: 4/25

Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 7, Economy Rate: 8.68, Average: 23.57, Best Figures: 3/22