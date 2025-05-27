LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025: When will Tim David return for Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Captain Jitesh Sharma reveals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were forced to leave out hard-hitting Tim David in their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday after the Australian injured himself against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Australian all-rounder injured his hamstring while fielding against Sunrisers Hyderabad and was seen limping. He didn't even looked comfortable while coming to bat at no.8 in their chase of 232 runs.

Expectedly, David missed the game against LSG along with his fellow countrymen Josh Hazlewood, who is recovering a shoulder niggle. Both Hazlewood and David are impactful player and not having them against LSG came as a big blow to RCB.

"Tim David is not playing, Liam Livingstone comes in. Lungi Ngidi has left for his national duty, so (Nuwan) Thushara comes in," said Sharma after winning the toss and opting to bowl first.

Asked when would Hazlwwood and David return for RCB, Sharma said its a surprise. “You will get a surprise in the next match as Josh Hazlewood and Tim David will return soon,” added the RCB's stand-in-captain.

LSG vs RCB playing XIs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma