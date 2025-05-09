LSG vs RCB IPL match today: Ekana cricket stadium pitch report, Lucknow weather report and more

oyal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium today in search of the final win that will keep them out of the playoffs. Meanwhile, every game from here is a must-win for LSG if they are to have any chance of making it to the IPL 2025 playoffs this season.

LSG have won 5 of their 11 matches so far and have 10 points at a net run rate of -0.469. Meanwhile, RCB - who were struggling for a playoff spot this time last year - are in a very comfortable position with 8 wins from their 11 matches, taking them to 16 points and a net run rate of +0.482. Rajat Patidar's side need to win just one more game to all but guarantee a play-off spot.

Ekana Stadium pitch report: Lucknow's Ekana Stadium isn't known as a high-scoring venue, with an average first innings total of 167. However, there have been high scoring encounters and with the stakes high for both teams, today could be one of those occasions.

The batters are likely to have the edge at this venue, but the pacers could get some help early in the innings, while the spinners are likely to remain effective in the middle overs.

Lucknow weather report: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that there could be a partly cloudy sky in Lucknow today with a possibility of development of thunder and lightining. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 23 to 39 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Accuweather predicts that there is a 6% chance of rain during the day which rises slightly to 7% during the night.