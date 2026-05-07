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LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Royal Channels Bengaluru opt to bowl; Mohsin Khan, Josh Inglis miss out for Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: RCB captain Rajat Patidar has won the toss and opted to bowl first against LSG. While RCB went with the same team, LSG have made a few changes after Mohsin Khan and Josh Inglis miss out due to injuries.

Koushik Paul
Updated7 May 2026, 07:10:00 PM IST
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (left) and Virat Kohli (right) chat during a training session in Lucknow.
LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (left) and Virat Kohli (right) chat during a training session in Lucknow.(HT_PRINT)

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: The 2026 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) completes a half-century as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 50th match of the ongoing season at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday.

With just two wins in nine matches, LSg are virtually out of the race for playoffs. On the other hand, a win today for RCB will take the defending champions to the top of the points table.

LSG vs RCB head to head in IPL

By far Royal Challengers Bengaluru enjoy a huge success over Lucknow Super Giants as far as head-to-head records are to be considered. In seven matches so far between the two sides in IPL, RCB lead 5-2 against LSG. In fact, at Ekana Stadium, RCB have won both their games so far.

LSG vs RCB playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav

Quick Links: IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Points Table | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap

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7 May 2026, 07:05:21 PM IST

LSG vs RCB Live Score: RCB win toss, opt to bowl first

RCB's Rajat Patidar and LSG's Rishabh Pant are out in the middle for the toss. Patidar has won the toss and RCB have opted to bowl first. RCB go with the same team. Arshin Kulkarni has been given a chance in place of Josh Inglis, while Mohsin Khan gets injured again. Shahbaz Ahmed and Digvesh Rathi have made the playing XI.

7 May 2026, 07:01:19 PM IST

LSG vs RCB Live Score: Lucknow pitch report

The weather is overcast in Lucknow. There is a bit of grass on the pitch. It's a black soil pitch and would get less bouncy as compared to a red soil wicket. 155 is the average score here.

7 May 2026, 06:57:59 PM IST

LSG vs RCB Live Score: LSG predicted playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan

7 May 2026, 06:57:41 PM IST

LSG vs RCB Live Score: RCB predicted playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitsh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

7 May 2026, 06:57:24 PM IST

LSG vs RCB Live Score: Head to head record

By far Royal Challengers Bengaluru enjoy a huge success over Lucknow Super Giants as far as head-to-head records are to be considered. In seven matches so far between the two sides in IPL, RCB lead 5-2 against LSG. In fact, at Ekana Stadium, RCB have won both their games so far.

7 May 2026, 06:31:56 PM IST

LSG vs RCB Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of LSG's home game against RCB at the Ekana Stadium.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.

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HomeSportsCricket NewsLSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Royal Channels Bengaluru opt to bowl; Mohsin Khan, Josh Inglis miss out for Lucknow
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HomeSportsCricket NewsLSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Royal Channels Bengaluru opt to bowl; Mohsin Khan, Josh Inglis miss out for Lucknow

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