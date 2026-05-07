LSG vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Royal Channels Bengaluru opt to bowl; Mohsin Khan, Josh Inglis miss out for Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: The 2026 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) completes a half-century as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 50th match of the ongoing season at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday.

With just two wins in nine matches, LSg are virtually out of the race for playoffs. On the other hand, a win today for RCB will take the defending champions to the top of the points table.

LSG vs RCB head to head in IPL

By far Royal Challengers Bengaluru enjoy a huge success over Lucknow Super Giants as far as head-to-head records are to be considered. In seven matches so far between the two sides in IPL, RCB lead 5-2 against LSG. In fact, at Ekana Stadium, RCB have won both their games so far.

LSG vs RCB playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav

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