LSG vs RCB: Rishabh Pant scores second fifty of IPL 2025; ₹27-crore star finally hits form after lacklustre season

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has finally hit form in the final game of this year's Indian Premier League.

The swashbuckling southpaw, who has been under heavy scrutiny in IPL 2025 for his massive price tag but lacklustre performances, reached his half century in just 29 balls with a boundary.

Making a statement The LSG skipper has been under fire throughout the tournament and has been the butt of jokes online every time he failed with the bat, which was more often than not in IPL 2025.

However, tonight was not the night as he smashed five boundaries and three sixes before reaching his 50 in 29 balls.

Coming in to bat at number 3, he stitched an aggressive partnership with Mitchell Marsh as the duo took the RCB bowlers to the cleaners.



Their innings could seriously dent RCB's chances of finishing in the top 2 of the points table, which would allow the Bengaluru side to play the Qualifer 1 instead of the Eliminator against the Mumbai Indians.

