LSG vs RCB: Will Digvesh Rathi do ‘notebook’ celebration against Virat Kohli? Lucknow spinner's reaction goes viral

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi has become a household name in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), not just for his performance but also the controversial 'notebook' celebration that even led to a one-match ban.

With five demerit points, Rathi also had to miss LSG's previous game against Gujarat Titans after he was suspended for a game following his notebook celebration and fiery sendoff to Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Singh.

However, LSG will get the services of Rathi in their final IPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home on Tuesday. Having won just six games out of 13 matches, LSG are already out of playoff contention while RCB are aiming for a top-two finish.

Ahead of the big game, Rathi was asked whom he would bring out his notebook celebration against RCB during a fan interaction event. While the crowd chanted Kohli's name, Rathi's sheepish smile and little nodding of head stole the spotlight, the video of which went viral.