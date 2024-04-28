LSG vs RR IPL 2024: KL Rahul gives unique reason for Lucknow’s loss against Rajasthan
LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul spoke about a unique reason behind his team's loss against Rajasthan Royals.
LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 27 after making 196/5 in 20 overs. LSG captain KL Rahul, who had earlier scored 76 off 48 balls, reflected upon the reason behind the team’s loss. And, his rationale shed light on a unique perspective.