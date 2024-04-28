LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 27 after making 196/5 in 20 overs. LSG captain KL Rahul, who had earlier scored 76 off 48 balls, reflected upon the reason behind the team’s loss. And, his rationale shed light on a unique perspective. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul said during the post-match presentation that the team with more number of 6s would typically end up winning. He said that Lucknow batters did try to hit more 6s but had to change their approach after losing 2 early wickets in the IPL clash.

Rahul also blamed himself for not scoring enough runs. He said that he should have scored 20 runs more. At the same time, he said that it would have helped if Deepak Hooda, who scored 50 off 31 balls, scored 20 runs more as well. The LSG skipper opined that they were 20 runs behind and should have set a target for the Royals of around 220. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Can Mumbai Indians still qualify for playoff after 6th loss? Here what stats say “We left about 20 runs behind. We obviously didn’t get an ideal start. But, the partnership that me and Hooda had… It’s crucial for the set batter to make sure that 50s and 60s become probably a hundred, or as much as you can," Rahul said when Harsha Bhogle told him that the commentators thought LSG had a good score to defend.

KL Rahul on Ravi Bishnoi Rahul also spoke about the reason why Ravi Bishnoi had not been given more than 1 over in the match. He said that they were hoping to use the leg-spinner in the latter half.

“Once the runs kept flowing, even when they lost wickets, they made sure they put pressure on our bowlers…I couldn’t find a good time to bring in Bishnoi. It was a bit too late by the time I got him on," Rahul said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly appeals BCCI to save bowlers LSG have now lost 4 of the 9 matches they have played so far. With 10 points, they are at the 4th position on the points table. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are comfortably sitting on top of the points table, with 16 points from 9 matches.

