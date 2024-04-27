LSG vs RR IPL 2024: KL Rahul sets massive record with 76-run knock, becomes fastest batter to…
LSG vs RR IPL 2024: KL Rahul's back-to-back half-centuries promoted him to the second rank on the IPL 2024 Orange Cap list, as the batter has scored 378 runs in 9 matches
LSG vs RR IPL 2024: As veteran cricketers discuss his role in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul seems to be in his zone and focuses entirely on his batting. After a brilliant knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), KL Rahul repeated the spectacle against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday with a 76-run innings, creating a new record in IPL history.