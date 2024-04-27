LSG vs RR IPL 2024: As veteran cricketers discuss his role in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul seems to be in his zone and focuses entirely on his batting. After a brilliant knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), KL Rahul repeated the spectacle against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday with a 76-run innings, creating a new record in IPL history.

After losing his opening partner Quinton de Kock early in the game, KL Rahul played the captain's innings to steer LSG's innings. Marcus Stoinis's dismissal on duck was a significant setback, but KL Rahul didn't let the wicket pressure get to him and weaved an excellent partnership with Deepak Hooda.

KL Rahul slammed two massive sixes and eight fours in his 76 runs to power Lucknow's score to 196/5 after 20 overs.

KL Rahul becomes fastest batter to….

With his explosive innings against Rajasthan Royals, KL Rahul became the fastest opener in the history of IPL to complete 4,000 runs. The LSG skipper took 94 innings to achieve the landmark record, surpassing his good friend and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli, who took 107 runs to achieve the same feat.

The other legendary players on the list include veteran RCB batter Chris Gayle, who completed 4,000 runs in 122 innings and David Warner, who achieved the record in 162 innings.

KL Rahul's back-to-back half-centuries promoted him to the second rank on the IPL 2024 Orange Cap list, as the batter has scored 378 runs in 9 matches and has slammed three half-centuries in the current season of the cash-rich league. RCB is doing poorly in IPL 2024, but their star batter, Virat Kohli, continues to don the prestigious Orange Cap with 430 runs.

India's T20 World Cup squad is expected to be announced soon, and KL Rahul's explosive performance will increase the confusion for the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel, which is already considering many difficult choices for the marquee event.

