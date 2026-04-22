RR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami, Moshin Khan rock Rajasthan inside powerplay; Royals 54/3 (7)

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2026 match on Wednesday. LSG made two changes from their previous match playing XI, with Digvesh Rathi coming in for Manimaran Siddharth and Mayank Yadav replacing Avesh Khan. Rajasthan Royals have fielded an unchanged team.
Rajasthan Royals enjoy a 4-2 head-to-head record against Lucknow Super Giants in the history of the Indian Premier League.
LSG vs RR IPL 2026 Live Match Scorecard
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav
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Rajasthan Royals are in tatters. After Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel perished in the last over, Mohsin Khan gets better of Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The youngster goes for a big shot, gets a top edge only for Digvesh Rathi to take a brilliant running catch. Wicket maiden for Mohsin. RR 32/3 (4)
OUTTTT!!!! What a catch by Rishabh Pant to get rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Mohammed Shami bangs short. Jaiswal goes for a pull, get a faint edge only for Pant to jump at the right time to take a one-handed catch. Jaiswal walks back for 22. OUTTTT!!! What a beauty from Shami in the next ball. Dhruv Jurel can't do anything about it as the ball pitches on the middle and outswings with an edge to Pant again. RR 32/2 (3)
Rishabh Pant: We're looking to bowl first, you know. We have been playing in this condition. Still figuring what's best but, the way our team is, we want to put our opposition under pressure when they bat first. (On the conditions in Lucknow) When you look at last few matches, it's been challenging, but at the same time, as a team, we love that challenge. We're going to figure out a way, how we play on our home soil and not looking as a disadvantage. As a player, you're going to find the way. (Rejig after losing three matches?) I think mostly a little bit changes, just a subtle change because you don't want massive change because you want to still keep the stability in the team. Just two changes from bowling side, Rathi comes in for us in place of Sid and Mayank comes in for Avesh. (On Pooran) It's a bit challenging, but at the same time, a player who has shown so much potential in the top stage, you want to trust him regardless of whatever he's doing. When you talk about him, he's really important for our team. And that was the love and care is all about towards Nicholas Pooran.
Riyan Parag: I actually told my boys I was going to try and lose the toss because I was very confused. And I did that pretty well. So I'm happy with either bowling or batting. I feel batting first, we played a few domestic games here and it slowed down a little on the later half. So hopefully we get a start back. I think we batted pretty well. Even last game against Kolkata, I think we made a few miscalculations in the middle overs. But I feel the way Jaiswal and Vaibhav batted with the wickets that they had, I think that was brilliant. Like I said, a few errors here and there. The message is that we need to play 40 overs of good cricket. Only then can we expect a win. Hopefully do that tonight. Same team.
LSG's Rishabh Pant and RR's Riyan Parag walk out in the middle for the coin toss. Both the individuals are having some intense chat before the toss. Rishabh wins toss and opt to bowl.
Both teams are coming in after at least two losses. While RR lost two, LSG are coming after three defeats. One team will today return to winning ways.
Hello and welcome to the Match 32 of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Gaints.