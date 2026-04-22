RR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami, Moshin Khan rock Rajasthan inside powerplay; Royals 54/3 (7)

LSG vs RR Live Score: What did Rishabh Pant say at coin toss?

Rishabh Pant: We're looking to bowl first, you know. We have been playing in this condition. Still figuring what's best but, the way our team is, we want to put our opposition under pressure when they bat first. (On the conditions in Lucknow) When you look at last few matches, it's been challenging, but at the same time, as a team, we love that challenge. We're going to figure out a way, how we play on our home soil and not looking as a disadvantage. As a player, you're going to find the way. (Rejig after losing three matches?) I think mostly a little bit changes, just a subtle change because you don't want massive change because you want to still keep the stability in the team. Just two changes from bowling side, Rathi comes in for us in place of Sid and Mayank comes in for Avesh. (On Pooran) It's a bit challenging, but at the same time, a player who has shown so much potential in the top stage, you want to trust him regardless of whatever he's doing. When you talk about him, he's really important for our team. And that was the love and care is all about towards Nicholas Pooran.