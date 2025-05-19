LSG vs SRH: Disappointed Sanjiv Goenka storms out of balcony after Rishabh Pant's another IPL flop show - viral video

A disappointed Sanjiv Goenka stormed out of balcony at the Ekana Stadium on Monday after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant produced yet another flop show in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Bought for a whopping ₹27 crores, Pant as been a total flop in the ongoing season with just one fifty to his name.

With LSG needed to win all of their three matches remaining to stay alive in contention for playoffs, Pant needed to stay in the middle for a longer period. Promoting himself at no.3 in search of runs, Pant joined Aiden Markram after the fall of Mitchell Marsh for 65.

The incident unfolded in the 12th over after the Indian southpaw smashed Eshan Malinga for a four in the fifth ball. In the next ball, Pant leaned in front to play an early stroke against a delivery that was pitched on the middle and off.

The ball hit the toe end of the bat only to return straight to Malinga who took a stunner to send the opposition captain. Disappointed at Pant, Goenka took the back route, the visuals of which were caught on camera and went viral in no time on social media.

LSG ride on Marsh, Markram fifties to post 205/7 Despite Pant's failure, LSG rode on fifties from openers Marsh and Aiden Markram (61) hit fifties to set a 206-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Marsh and Markram were in top form to put on 115 runs inside the first half but LSG lost their momentum in the second during which Malinga bowled an impressive spell of 4-0-28-2.