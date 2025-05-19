LSG vs SRH IPL 2025: How have Sunrisers Hyderabad fared at the Ekana stadium? Full head to head record

The Lucknow Super Giants welcome the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a do-or-die match for the home side in Match 61 of the Indian Premier League, at the Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow.
LSG are on the brink of exit, as they sit precariously in seventh in the IPL 2025 table with 10 points from 11 matches.
They cannot afford a loss as defeat would mean joining SRH in the list of teams eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs.
SRH are a place below LSG in the standings with 7 points from 11 matches and will have only pride to play for in Lucknow today.
Ahead of Monday's blockbuster game, scheduled for 7:30 pm, let us take a look at how these two teams have fared in the LSG vs SRH clash in the IPL.
Matches played: 5
LSG won: 4
SRH won: 1
Last result: LSG won by 5 Wickets (March 27, 2025)
Total matches played: 1
LSG wins: 1
SRH wins: 0
Last result: LSG won by 5 wickets (April 7, 2023)
Total matches played: 19
Wins: 9
Losses: 9
No Result: 1
Highest Score: 203/8 vs Mumbai Indians (April 4, 2024) - LSG won by 12 runs
Lowest Score: 108/10 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 1, 2023) - RCB won by 18 runs
Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - Innings: 5, Runs: 207, Average: 103.50, Strike Rate: 217.89, Highest Score: 70
Travis Head (SRH) - Innings: 2, Runs: 136, Average: 136.00, Strike Rate: 234.48, Highest Score: 89*
KL Rahul (LSG) - Innings: 3, Runs: 132, Average: 44.00, Strike Rate: 115.78, Highest Score: 68
Krunal Pandya (LSG) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 7, Economy Rate: 5.75, Average: 9.85, Best Figures: 3/18
Avesh Khan (LSG) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 6, Economy Rate: 9.90, Average: 16.50, Best Figures: 4/24
Shardul Thakur (LSG) - Innings:1, Wickets: 4, Economy Rate: 8.50, Average: 8.50, Best Figures: 4/34
