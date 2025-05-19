LSG vs SRH: Why is Travis Head not playing IPL 2025 game against Lucknow Super Kings? Pat Cummins reveals details

Sunrisers Hyderabad had to leave out Travis Head from the playing XI after the Australian batter went down with COVID-19 after returning to India for the resumption of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the most dangerous batters in the world, Head was one of the foreign cricketers to head home after IPL was suspended for a week due to India-Pakistan geopolitical tensions.

However, despite returning to India to feature for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final leg of the competition, Head had to miss out after contracting COVID-19 while returning. The news was made public by Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori on the eve of the game before captain Pat Cummins confirmed the same on Monday.

“Head is in his hotel room,” said Cummins when asked about his Australian teammate. Atharva Taide will come in Head's place as an impact substitute. The left-hander has also been named in the Australian squad for the World Test Championship final against South Africa next month at Lord's.

LSG vs SRH Playing XIs Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William ORourke

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Travis Head in IPL 2025 Unlike last season, when Head scored 567 runs in 15 games with four fifties and one hundred, the Australian hard-hitting batter has disappointed in IPL 2025 with just 281 runs from 11 games so far. His only fifty in the ongoing edition came during Sunrisers Hyderabad's opener against Rajasthan Royals.