LSG's Mayank Yadav in contention for India's T20 World Cup squad? Australian legend says ‘absolute lock, pick him when…’
Mayank Yadav's impressive performance in IPL 2024 has sparked calls for his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad, with former cricketer Tom Moody praising his potential but advocating for a cautious approach due to his limited experience and recent injury.
Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav has been a real sensation this season, bowling at a pace in excess of 150km/h and displaying great control. Such has been Mayank Yadav's impact in just 3 matches that there have already been calls for him to be included in India's T20 World Cup squad. Notably, the T20 World Cup will be held in the USA and West Indies and will begin just days after the end of the current IPL season.