Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav has been a real sensation this season, bowling at a pace in excess of 150km/h and displaying great control. Such has been Mayank Yadav's impact in just 3 matches that there have already been calls for him to be included in India's T20 World Cup squad. Notably, the T20 World Cup will be held in the USA and West Indies and will begin just days after the end of the current IPL season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has jumped into the debate about Mayank Yadav's inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad. In an interaction with ESPNCricinfo, Moody praised the young pacer saying, “I've loved what I saw for a first couple of games, it was quite extraordinary to the point you want to see the replays of that game. But you cannot have a knee-jerk reaction and pick him in the World Cup, when he has only played two games and got injured" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“You don't really know what he's capable of doing over a long period of time, under pressure and in different roles. Yes, he's an absolute lock for the future, and look after the asset. For me, it's the 2026 World Cup you should be looking at (with him)," Moody added.

Mayank's performance in IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav has played just 3 IPL matches this year, making his debut against Punjab Kings. In the 3 matches played so far, Yadav has taken 6 wickets at an economy rate of 6 and a strike rate of 9. In fact, Yadav even won the Man of the Match award in his first 2 IPL matches. Since then, the pacer has been out of the LSG side due to injury. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

