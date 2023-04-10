In a nail biting entertaining fixture between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, LSG's Nicolas Pooran led his squad to a 4 wickets victory on 10 April during the TATA IPL 2023.

Batting first, RCB's Virat Kohli and skipper Faf Du Plessis gave the team a solid platform as the pair added 96 runs for the opening wicket. The pair had put first 50 runs in just 5.3 overs. Soon, Virat Kohli 61(44) completed his astonishing half century in just 35 balls, but had to depart in the 12th over, spelled by Amit Mishra.

With Glen Maxwell joined his skipper, runs started to roll on the scoreboard and RCB scored 100 runs in 12.3 overs. The pair added 115-run in just 50 balls for the second wicket. Maxwell was cleaned up by Mark Wood for 59(29) in the final over, while Du Plessis returned unbeaten on 79(46). By the end of 20 overs, RCB put a score of 212/4 runs.

Chasing a massive target of 213 runs in 20 overs, LSG's openers tumbled and the squad lost one wicket after another. However, Marcus Stoinis 65(30) and Nicholas Pooran 62(19) gave LSG the much needed partnership and kept the current run rate over 10 per over. After Stoinis departed, Ayush Badoni 30(24) came as survivor for the team, but Pooran was dismissed by Mohd Siraj in the last ball of 17th over. Following this, Jaydev Unadkat 9(7) was sent to finish of the job. But wickets started top fall and by the end of the match, LSG lost 9 wickets, however managed to win by 1 wickets against RCB.

For RCB, Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell took three wickets, Harshal Patel took 2 wickets each, while Karn Sharma clinched one.