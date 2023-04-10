LSG's Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis snatch victory from RCB in Tata IPL 2023 blockbuster2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:38 PM IST
- Despite scoring a massive 212 runs in 20 overs, RCB bowlers couldn't save the TATA IPL 2023 match against LSG and lost by 1 wicket.
In a nail biting entertaining fixture between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, LSG's Nicolas Pooran led his squad to a 4 wickets victory on 10 April during the TATA IPL 2023.
