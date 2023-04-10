Chasing a massive target of 213 runs in 20 overs, LSG's openers tumbled and the squad lost one wicket after another. However, Marcus Stoinis 65(30) and Nicholas Pooran 62(19) gave LSG the much needed partnership and kept the current run rate over 10 per over. After Stoinis departed, Ayush Badoni 30(24) came as survivor for the team, but Pooran was dismissed by Mohd Siraj in the last ball of 17th over. Following this, Jaydev Unadkat 9(7) was sent to finish of the job. But wickets started top fall and by the end of the match, LSG lost 9 wickets, however managed to win by 1 wickets against RCB.