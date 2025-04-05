Lucknow Super Giants batter David Miller completes 3000 runs in IPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter David Miller completed 3000 runs in the history of the cash-rich league.

Miller played a knock of 27 runs from 14 balls, which was laced with three boundaries and one maximum in his innings. The left-hand batter scored these runs at a whopping strike rate of 192.86.

With this inning, the southpaw completed 3000 runs in the history of the competition. The 35-year-old scored these runs while playing on teams like Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

Currently, the South African batter has scored 3010 runs in the 134 matches so far in the tournament, at a strike rate of 139.48 and an average of 36.71, with the help of 13 fifties and one century.

Following his 27-run knock in the match, the Proteas cricketer expressed his views as he got the chance to play in the Indian Premier League.

"The feedback we got from the guys who batted for a while was it was slow and it stuck in the pitch. A good back of a length ball squatted a little. It was a good wicket, but we will use those variations. (on dew) Nothing as of yet, but I hope our bowlers execute what we have been talking about in the last few days. (on Hardik) He is a good bowler, the bouncer is quicker than you expect it to. He holds the length well. Hope our bowlers do something similar. (on him reaching 3000 IPL runs) I did not know that to be honest. Great privilege to be playing in the IPL for so long, and when you play for so long, the milestones will come," David Miller said in the mid-innings interview.

The Lucknow Super Giants bowlers' exceptional performance restricted the five-time champions Mumbai Indians to 191 as the hosts registered a 12-run win at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

With this victory, the Lucknow-based franchise registered its second win of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league. They are currently in sixth position in the IPL 2025 points table with four points after their four games in the competition.