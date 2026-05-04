'Lungi Ngidi is fit': DC bowling coach Munaf Patel ahead of clash against CSK in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling coach Munaf Patel on Monday confirmed that DC's speedster Lungi Ngidi is "100% fit" and has recovered from the neck injury and head concussion he suffered while fielding on April 25 in his side's clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Ngidi had to be stretchered out of the field and hospitalised after his fall while attempting a catch. In the third over of Punjab Kings' innings, bowled by Axar Patel, Ngidi went for a catch off a lofted shot from Priyansh Arya.

He tracked the ball while back-pedalling but never seemed in control of the attempt, stretching backwards without getting a fingertip to it. In the process, he landed heavily on his head, making for a worrying moment on the field and causing the action to stall for over 10 minutes, with spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam brought in as a concussion substitute.

Patel was speaking to the reporters on the eve of DC's high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in New Delhi on Monday.

"All bowlers are fit, including Lungi Ngidi," Patel told the reporters.

Patel said the team has no choice but to win all their remaining matches to stay in contention for the playoffs. He stressed the importance of taking early wickets in the powerplay, noting that even the biggest targets can be chased if breakthroughs aren't made early.

"We do not have any option but to win. We have to win all the matches if we want to qualify for play offs. The biggest of the totals are chased if you don't get wickets in powerplays. Presence of a big bowler does make a difference," he added.

"Confidence comes with victory only. You cannot get confidence if you lose. We have one of the best spinners. We are not going to see too many changes in the wickets," he concluded.

DC recently ended their three-match losing streak with a record-breaking chase of 226 against the Rajasthan Royals away from home. However, they had gone down to Chennai Super Kings in their previous meeting this season, with CSK successfully defending a total of 212.