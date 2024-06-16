Luxembourg vs Israel Live Score: 7th Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024 to start at 01:45 PM

Luxembourg vs Israel Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 7th Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024. Match will start on 16 Jun 2024 at 01:45 PM
Venue : Roma Cricket Ground, Rome
Luxembourg squad -
Anoop Orsu, James Barker, Thomas Martin, Timothy Barker, Shiv Gill, Vikram Vijh, William Cope, Advyth Manepalli, Joost Mees, Ankush Nanda, Marcus Cope, Milad Momand, Pankaj Malav, Saransh Kulshrestha
Israel squad -
Eshkol Solomon, Gideon Hilkowitz, Yogev Nagavkar, Aviel Warsulkar, Eitamar Kahamker, Josh Evans, Yarden Divekar, Eyal Bhonkar, Mikki Cohen, Shailesh Bangera, Sithira Siriwardhana, Elan Talker, Niv Nagavkar, Tomer Kahamker, Virendra Kumar, Warna Kumara, Yair Nagavkar
Welcome to the live coverage of 7th Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024
Luxembourg vs Israel Match Details
7th Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024 between Luxembourg and Israel to be held at Roma Cricket Ground, Rome at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.