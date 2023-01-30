M Vijay announces retirement from international cricket2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 03:58 PM IST
M Vijay said he would be exploring ‘new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it’
M Vijay on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket stating that it is to explore "new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it".
