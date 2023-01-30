M Vijay on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket stating that it is to explore "new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it".

Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket.

My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport.

I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar.

To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality.

To cricket fans that have supported me through the ups & downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always be a source of motivation for me.

Lastly, I would like to thank my family & friends for their unconditional love and support throughout my career. They have been my backbone and without them, I would not have been able to achieve what I have today.

I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environments. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life.

I wish all my former teammates and the Indian cricket team all the best for their future endeavours.

As per ESPN Cricinfo, Vijay played 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and nine T20Is in an international career that began in 2008 when he replaced Gautam Gambhir in India's XI for the final Test of the 2008-09 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur.