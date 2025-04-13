‘Maa ji ne bol diya…’: Suryakumar after SRH opener Abhishek Sharma hits record with 141 off 55 balls in IPL

Written By Akriti Anand
Published13 Apr 2025, 09:53 AM IST
Hyderabad, Apr 12 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma celebrates his maiden IPL century during the match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2025, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Surjeet Yadav)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma made history on Saturday, hitting the highest individual score by an Indian player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He scored 141 off just 55 balls during the IPL game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at their home stadium of Uppal Stadium. He scored 14 boundaries and 10 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 256.36.

In the post-match representation, Abhishek Sharma said there had been two players who had been in touch with him when he was unable to score runs in the Indian Premier League.

He said, “Losing four matches back to back was very tough. But we never talked about it in the team. Special mention to Yuvi paji and Suryakumar as well. They have been in touch with me.”

"This one is very special because I wanted to break that losing streak," he said.

Sharma also revealed that the whole team, including him, were waiting for his parents as they are lucky for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

On Saturday, Suryakumar took to his Instagram to share a video in which players described Abhishek Sharma in one word. The video also had a comment from Sharma's mother. "Maa ji ne bol diya tho bol diya bas," Suryakumar captioned the video.

 

Suryakumar shared a video in which players described Abhishek Sharma in one word
Watch video here:

Abhishek Sharma breaks record

Abhishek Sharma has overtaken KL Rahul (132 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2020) as the player with the highest score by an Indian in IPL history, ANI reported.

Overall, next to Chris Gayle (175* for RCB against Pune Warriors India in 2013) and Brendon McCullum (for KKR against RCB in 2008), this is the third-highest individual score in IPL history.

The 24-year-old player hit 116 of his runs in boundaries, breaking the record of Jonny Bairstow (90) for most runs in an innings by an SRH batter via boundaries. Also, his 10 sixes are the most by an SRH player in an innings, overtaking David Warner's eight.

After the victory over Punjab, Hyderabad moved to eighth place from last in the points table, with four points from six games and a net run rate of -1.24.

 
First Published:13 Apr 2025, 09:53 AM IST
