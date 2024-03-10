Ben Stokes' England looked set to lose another Test match against India with 8 wickets already lost when Shoaib Bashir came in to bat in the 35th over of the match against the dangerous bowling pair of Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav. However, India batter Sarafaraz Khan made a unique appeal to Shoaib Bashir in the 38th over of the match, asking if the 20-year-old could speed up his departure so that they could watch the snow in Dharamshala together.

The incident occurred while Sarfaraz was fielding at forward short leg and Kuldeep Yadav was in the attack for India. Kuldeep bowled a brilliant delivery that almost took Bashir's wicket had the batsman not put his bat down in time. Seeing the situation of the match, Sarafaraz probably thought a little sledging could motivate Bashir to play the big shot that could get the right hander dismissed quickly and said “Maar yaar jaldi, snow mein chalte hai upar, ghum ke ayenge chal" (Play the big shot, let's go above to watch the snow-covered mountains).

While Bashir only gave Sarfaraz a faint smile, the tailender was eventually dismissed on a score of 13 with a fuller delivery from Ravindra Jadeja that shattered his stumps. In hilarious turn of affairs, Bashir could be seen making the ‘T’ sign for a referral without knowing he had been bowled and his partner at the other, Joe Root, could only see the sarcasm of the situation and put his hands on his heads along with a laugh.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav who was on a roll in the Dharamshala Test later dismissed James Anderson on a Duck in order to seal the victory for India by an innings and 64 runs. The Dharamshala victory also meant that India won the series 4-1 after losing the 1st encounter in Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International stadium.

