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Meet Maaz Sadaqat: Pakistan batter's ODI comeback cut short as Sri Lanka thrash hosts in tri-series

Maaz Sadaqat grew up playing tape-ball cricket and later broke through at franchise level, including strong displays in the Caribbean Premier League.

Aachal Maniyar
Published27 Oct 2026, 07:49 PM IST
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Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat, right, and Babar Azam run between the wickets during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sril Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat, right, and Babar Azam run between the wickets during the tri-series one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sril Lanka, in Lahore, Pakistan.(AP)
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Maaz Sadaqat earned a fresh chance in Pakistan colours on Tuesday as he made his ODI return in the fifth match of the tri-series against Sri Lanka at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to field, and the visitors capitalised fully. Dilshan Madushanka’s career-best five for 34 bowled Pakistan out for 110 in 25.3 overs, after which Sri Lanka chased the target of 111 in 18.1 overs to win by eight wickets and book their place in the final.

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Meet Maaz Sadaqat: From Peshawar streets to international stage

The 21-year-old left-hander from Peshawar has risen quickly. Maaz Sadaqat grew up playing tape-ball cricket and later broke through at franchise level, including strong displays in the Caribbean Premier League. In ODIs, he made an immediate impact on debut against Bangladesh earlier in 2026, scoring 75 and taking three wickets with his left-arm spin in only his second match.

Form dipped in a subsequent series against Australia, but his recent T20I numbers against Sri Lanka stood out: a half-century off 29 balls followed by a blistering 96 off 51 balls that helped Pakistan post their highest home T20 total and seal the series.

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From ODI snub to squad recall

Maaz Sadaqat was left out of the initial ODI tri-series squad despite that form. After the T20Is, he spoke about using the time productively. “I am targeting the ODI World Cup, and I am preparing for it,” he said in a PCB interview. “I have a 15-20-day window coming up which I am going to dedicate to working on myself for the World Cup.”

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On 25 October, the PCB released wrist-spinner Sufiyan Muqeem, citing the nature of Lahore pitches, and added Sadaqat as batting cover. The board stated: “Left-handed batter Maaz Sadaqat has been added to the squad as cover for players carrying minor niggles.” He came into the playing XI in place of Saim Ayub for the Lahore match, with Naseem Shah also included.

Modest return in a heavy defeat

Opening the innings, Maaz Sadaqat managed only eight runs off 11 balls, including one boundary, before Asitha Fernando trapped him lbw with a yorker that nipped back and hit the shin. Babar Azam top-scored with 29, while captain Shaheen Shah Afridi hit two sixes in a late cameo of 15, but no one built a substantial partnership. Sri Lanka’s chase was controlled by an unbeaten 62 from Kamindu Mendis, and the winning boundary came off Sadaqat’s left-arm spin in the 19th over as he finished with figures of 0.1-0-4-0.

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Pakistan had already qualified for the final, so the result does not alter their path. For Maaz Sadaqat the outing was a low-key return after a period of preparation.

Also Read | Why did PCB send back Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq? Report reveals reason

Looking ahead to the final and 2027

Sri Lanka’s win means they will face Pakistan in the tri-series final. Maaz Sadaqat’s long-term focus remains clear. The young all-rounder continues to eye a place in Pakistan’s squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, using every opportunity, whether in the national side or outside it, to build his case.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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