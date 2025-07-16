Madan Lal urges Virat Kohli to relinquish retirement and return to Test cricket

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): In a heartfelt and emotional appeal that has touched the hearts of cricket fans across the country, 1983 World Cup winner and former India all-rounder Madan Lal has expressed his desire to see Virat Kohli don the whites once again, even after the latter announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Speaking at CricketPredicta, Madan Lal's message came not just as a former cricketer but as someone who deeply understands what it means to represent the nation.

"Virat Kohli's passion for Indian cricket was unmatched. It's my wish that he should come back to Test cricket after retirement," said Madan Lal.

"There's nothing wrong with returning. If not in this series, he should make a comeback in the next," he added.

The legendary cricketer, known for his grit and commitment, went on to emphasise the value of Kohli's presence in the dressing room and on the field, his energy, experience, and leadership qualities that continue to inspire young players and fans alike. Madan Lal's comments have sparked fresh enthusiasm and speculation among fans, many of whom echoed similar sentiments online. Though Virat Kohli has not made any official statement regarding a return, this gentle nudge from a fellow Indian cricket great has once again opened the door to possibilities.

Adding to the chorus of admiration and hope, renowned Cricket Scholar and Cricket Predicta host Sunil Yash Kalra also weighed in with a poignant reflection, "Kohli imposed retirement, not decline. His hunger and fitness are intact. It's rare to see someone walk away while still being among the best--he still has a lot to offer in Test cricket."

As someone who played a crucial role in India's historic 1983 World Cup triumph, Madan Lal remains one of the most respected voices in Indian cricket. Over a career spanning decades, he represented India in 39 Test matches and 67 One Day Internationals, scoring over 1,400 international runs and claiming 144 wickets. In the domestic circuit, he was a giant, amassing more than 10,000 First-Class runs and taking 625 wickets.