'Made a big mistake': AB de Villiers makes U-turn on Virat Kohli's second child revelation
With all the mysteries revolving on Kohli's absence from Test matches against England, another ex-Proteas pacer Dale Steyn has backed and respected the star India cricketer's decision to spend time with family over playing cricket.
Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers ended the suspense surrounding Virat Kohli's absence on Sunday when revealed on his YouTube channel that the India star is with his family because he and wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message