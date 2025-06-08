Madhya Pradesh League a platform where young players get the opportunity to prove themselves, says Rewa Jaguars owner

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Rewa Jaguars owner Alok Birla believes the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is a powerful platform for aspiring cricketers to showcase their talent at the big stage.

The Madhya Pradesh League will begin on June 12 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Shankarpur, Gwalior. With a vision that extends beyond just participation, Rewa Jaguars owners are focused on creating a franchise that nurtures players both on and off the field.

"I want to create a franchise where players are getting benefited both in terms of their livelihood and in terms of their opportunities, because my vision is not only to participate in MPL but at the same time give them personalised coaching and make them mentally and physically fit. So, my thought was always that if players stay with the franchise, then they can grow even more," said Alok Birla, owner of Rewa Jaguars, as quoted by the MPL press release.

"In life everybody wants to have an opportunity where they want to showcase their talent or showcase their calibre or showcase their skills. This happens everywhere in life. So, Madhya Pradesh League is something where it's a platform, it's an opportunity, it's a tournament where you can get yourself exposed for the next levels," he added.

The owner of Rewa Jaguars cited the example of Shivam Shukla, who hogged the limelight during the last season of the Madhya Pradesh League, and was eventually brought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a replacement for Rovman Powell in IPL 2025 last month.

"Like Shivam Shukla is the right answer to this question. Last year, he played in the Madhya Pradesh League, and now he is playing for KKR. So, that's how everybody looks for playing the Madhya Pradesh League," said Alok Birla.

"It's a platform given by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association where things are going to be very good for all those young talents who are born and brought up in Madhya Pradesh towards cricket," he added.

Even Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had described the Madhya Pradesh League as a launchpad for young players in recent address in Gwalior during the inauguration of the second season of the Madhya Pradesh League.

This time there will be a women's league as well for the second season of Madhya Pradesh League. Chambal Ghariyals, Bhopal Wolves and Bundelkhand Bulls are the teams that will compete in the women's league.

Speaking about his vision of investing in the women's cricket, Mr Alok Birla said, "As of now I don't have any, you know, thought process of buying any or owning any women's team. But yes, I am very much dedicated to work for girls, which I am doing by promoting two girls in Indore, who are playing in Dev Academy."

Organised by Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) under the aegis of MP Cricket Association, the MPL will get underway from June 12.

