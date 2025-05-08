Madhya Pradesh League to start on May 27 in Indore, introduces Womens League

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is set to return for its latest season, commencing May 27 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Organised with an aim to foster grassroots cricket talent across the state, the league promises to be bigger and more inclusive than ever before.

This season will witness the launch of a Women's Cricket League, which will be held alongside the men's matches. The women's competition will feature three teams, including one representing the capital city of Bhopal, according to MPL press release.

Organised by Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) under the aegis of MP Cricket Association, the men's competition, which featured five teams last season, has been expanded to seven, with the inclusion of teams from the Bundelkhand and Chambal regions.

Speaking about the League, Vice President of Gwalior Division Cricket Association Mahanaaryaman Rao Scindia said, "Here's to another incredible year with MPL! We're excited to discover and nurture fresh talent, giving them the platform they deserve to kickstart their careers. This year, we're especially proud to launch our Women's League -- one of the few of its kind in the country. Let's keep empowering youth and driving the future of Indian cricket forward."

Speaking about the date and tournament, Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) CEO Ravi Patankar said, "With the addition of new teams and the introduction of the women's league, we are committed to offering a robust platform for players to showcase their talent and take a step closer to professional cricket. The response from regional associations and players has been overwhelming, and we look forward to an exciting season of cricket."

Men's team: Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Rewa Jaguars, Indore Pink Panthers, Chambal Ghariyals, Bundelkhand Bulls.