Madras HC orders trial in MS Dhoni’s ₹100 crore defamation case

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to record his statement following the Madras High Court ordered a trial in a ₹100 crore defamation case filed by him against two prominent media channels, an IPS officer and a journalist, who dragged his name in the 2013 IPL betting scandal, reported The Hindu.

The report added that Justice CV Karthikeyan has appointed an advocate commissioner who will record the evidence on behalf of Dhoni.

This decision is based on the fact that MS Dhoni is a celebrity, and his presence could lead to chaos.

Earlier in 2014, Dhoni filed a case and sought damages of ₹100 crore from the defendants – two prominent media channels, an IPS officer and a journalist. Dhoni had alleged that defamatory remarks were made against him during a Television debate on the IPL betting scandal.

Senior counsel PR Raman submitted an affidavit from Dhoni seeking the start of the trial, reported The Hindu, adding it is pending for a decade.

Also Read | Mahadev betting scam: Mastermind Sourabh Chandrakar arrested in Dubai

“The above request is made with the intent to avoid any undue delay (in disposal of the suit pending in the High Court for over a decade) and to support the fair, just, and speedy adjudication of the suit. I state that I shall extend my full co-operation with the Advocate Commissioner and comply with all directions issued by this honourable court regarding the trial and the recording of evidence," The Hindu quoted the affidavit as reading.

About the scandal: The betting scandal of 2013 in the Indian Premier League is considered to be a major blot in the T20 league’s history. In the scandal, three cricketers were found guilty of having indulged in spot fixing while two franchises – Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals – were suspended for two years.

Also Read | Actor Rana Daggubati appears before ED in connection with illegal betting apps