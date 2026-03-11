Maharashtra CM Fadnavis felicitates T20 WC winners Suryakumar, Dube

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday felicitated Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, members of the World Cup-winning India national cricket team, at his residence in Mumbai following India's triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar, who captained the Indian side during the tournament, and all-rounder Shivam Dube met the Chief Minister at his official residence, where they were honoured for their contribution to the team's successful title defence. Fadnavis congratulated the two cricketers and lauded their role in bringing glory to the country.

Suryakumar was India's third-highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter amassed 242 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25. The Indian skipper notched up one half-century.

Dube was India's fourth-highest run scorer in the marquee tournament. The left-handed batter smashed 235 runs in nine matches and eight innings. The Southpaw had a superb strike rate of 169.06, along with one fifty.

The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by 96 runs on Sunday to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).

On March 10, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash reward of ₹131 crores for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

BCCI, in a statement, said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026."