Ajinkya Rahane has been allocated a 2,000 square-meter plot in Bandra to develop a sports facility and cricket academy, previously designated for Sunil Gavaskar. The Maharashtra cabinet approved the lease for thirty years to revitalize the unused site.

Indian middle-order veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane has been granted a plot of land in Bandra that was previously unused by cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. Rahane plans to establish a state-of-the-art sports facility, which will include a cricket academy.

What did the official statement say? As per a statement from the Maharashtra cabinet, the decision was taken during a meeting of the cabinet held on Monday, which was presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, ANI reported.

Ajinkya Rahane will lease a 2,000 square-meter plot at Bandra Reclamation for thirty years, according to a recent statement. This plot was originally allocated to cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar in 1988 for an indoor cricket center, but it was reclaimed by the government in 2022 due to lack of development. Currently, the site is in poor condition and has become a space for undesirable activities by nearby slum dwellers.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) previously passed a resolution to recommend this plot for Rahane, and the state cabinet approved the proposal on Monday.

Rahane took to Instagram and thanked the government for the allocation of plot in a story.

Since his international debut in 2011, Rahane has represented the country in all three formats of the game, scoring 8,414 runs in 195 matches and 251 innings at an average of 35.95, with 15 centuries and 51 fifties. His best score was 188.

The 36-year-old is best known for his ability to craft long innings in Tests, scoring 5,077 runs in 85 Tests at an average of 38.46, with 12 centuries and 26 fifties and a best score of 188. In 90 ODIs, he scored 2,962 runs in 87 innings at an average of 35.26, with three centuries and 24 fifties to his name. His best score was 111. In 20 T20I matches for India, he scored 375 runs at an average of 20.83, with one fifty to his name.

Rahane last played for India in a Test match against the West Indies in July last year.

Ajinkya Rahane recently played for Leicestershire in the County Championship Division Two and the One Day Cup. In three County Championship matches, he scored 202 runs at an average of 33.66, including a century with a top score of 102 in six innings. In the One Day Cup, he made 378 runs in 10 matches at an average of 42.00, featuring four half-centuries and a best score of 71.

A legendary figure in Mumbai's first-class cricket, Rahane has amassed 13,427 runs in 191 matches, averaging 45.51. His impressive record includes 40 centuries and 57 fifties across 324 innings, with a highest score of 265 not out.