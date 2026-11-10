Maharashtra squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27: Why Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw are making all the noise?

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw have been making all the noise since Maharashtra announced their 18-member quad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026-27 a day ago. A former champion (2009-10 season), Maharashtra will play all their group stage games in Mohali and New Chandigarh from November 14 to 26.

Advertisement

However, while announcing their squad, Maharashtra have not formally named any captain for the competition. As things stand, both Shaw and Ruturaj are captaincy materials and have led the state side before. Shaw led Maharashtra recently in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2026-27, where they defeated Bengal in an away encounter at Eden Gardens.

Also Read | Ruturaj Gaikwad in line to replace Virat Kohli for IND vs AFG ODIs

Placed in Elite Group C, Maharashtra start their SMAT campaign against Puducherry in Mohali on November 14, before meeting Kerala in New Chandigarh on November 16. Maharashtra will then take on Himachal Pradesh in New Chandigarh on November 18.

Advertisement

They face Assam on November 20 before taking on Madhya Pradesh on November 22, Tripura on November 24 and Andhra on November 26.

Who will lead Maharashtra at SMAT? In all likelyhood, Shaw will be leading Maharashtra in at least the first match against Puducherry. Ruturaj, who is also the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is currently in New Zealand with the Indian team for the ongoing ODI series.

The ODI series concludes in November 15 in Mount Maunganui, following which Ruturaj will be able to join the Maharashtra squad at SMAT. The squad also includes batters include Rahul Tripathi, Sahil Parakh and Siddhesh Veer and batting all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni.

Left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary, who was a part of the India A squad against New Zealand A, will join his teammates soon and is expected to be available from the first game. Left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal will play a vital role in the middle overs. The squad also includes Suraj Shinde, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Tanay Sanghvi, Kiran Chormale, Ranjit Nikam, Pradeep Dadhe, Rushikesh Sonavne, Vivek Shelar, Hitesh Walunj and Prashant Solanki.

Advertisement

For Ghosh, he is making a comeback to competitive cricket after a foot fracture cut short his CSK journey in IPL 2026. Meanwhile, the SMAT 2026-27 will serve as a platform for many Indian uncapped cricketers to showcase their talent, ahead of the IPL 2027 auction in December.

Maharashtra squad for SMAT 2026-27 Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshin Kulkarni, Sahil Parakh, Rahul Tripathi, Suraj Shinde, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Tanay Sanghvi, Vicky Ostwal, Kiran Chormale, Ranjit Nikam, Pradeep Dadhe, Rushikesh Sonavne, Vivek Shelar, Hitesh Walunj, Prashant Solanki, and Siddhesh Veer.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in