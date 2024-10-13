Mahela Jayawardene returns as Mumbai Indians’ head coach ahead of IPL 2025 Auction

Former Sri Lankan legendary batter and skipper Mahela Jayawardene has returned as head coach of the Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2025 season and take over from Mark Boucher, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Apart from this, Paras Mhambrey is also making a comeback in to the franchise, added the report. Both Jayawardene and Mhambrey were previously associated with the franchise.

Earlier in 2022, Boucher had replaced Jayawardene after he left the South African national team. However, Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the table in the IPL 2024 season with just 8 points to its kitty and losing 10 matches.

Now Jayawardene is being brought for the season. He had served as Mumbai Indian's head coach from 2017 to 2022.

"My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution," ESPNCricinfo quoted Jayawardene as saying in a statement.

"In 2017, the focus was on bringing together a talented group of individuals to play the best cricket ever and we did very well. Now to return, at the same moment in history, where we look ahead at the future and the opportunity to further strengthen the love of MI, build on the vision of the owners, and continue to add to the history of Mumbai Indians, is an exciting challenge I am looking forward to," he added.

His second stint as head coach will involve finalising Mumbai Indians' retentions before the deadline on October 31.

Where was Jayawardene till now? Following his stint with MI, he took up a broader role in 2022 as the franchise's global head of performance. He used to oversee the coaching and scouting at all the four teams the franchise owners now have - Mumbai Indians in the IPL, MI Emirates in the UAE's ILT20, MI Cape Town in the SA20 and MI New York in the USA's MLC.

Looking at stats, Jayawardene is among the most successful coaches in T20 cricket, who led Mumbai Indians to three titles during his first tenure.

Jayawardene has been in charge of teams in the Hundred (Southern Brave) and Bangladesh Premier League (Khulna Titans) too.

For the Sri Lankan team, Jayawardene worked in different capacities, including a recent stint as a consultant coach. Sri Lanka had won the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai when he was part of the national team.

What MI's Akash Ambani said? "We are thrilled to have Mahela back as the head coach of Mumbai Indians," ESPNCricinfo quoted Akash Ambani, owner of the franchise, as saying.