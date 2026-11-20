Months after stepping down as the head coach of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mahela Jayawardene has taken up a new role with Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL), the franchise announced on Friday. The former Sri Lankan captain has been appointed as the Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals women's team ahead.
In his new role, Jayawardene will oversee all cricketing matters for the franchise, including team strategy, talent identification, and player and coaching staff development. One of the most celebrated batters of his generation, Jayawardene represented Sri Lanka in 149 Tests and 448 ODIs, scoring 11,814 and 12,650 runs respectively.
He captained Sri Lanka and was part of the side that won the 2014 ICC World T20. Since moving into coaching, he has built a reputation as one of the sharpest leaders in franchise cricket.
Reacting on his appointment, Jayawardene focused on building a strong core and a consistent team. “Delhi Capitals has a strong identity and an exciting vision for the future of women’s cricket. I am delighted to take on the role of Director of Cricket for the WPL team,” Jayawardene said.
"The competition has enormous potential to shape the future of the women’s game, and I look forward to working with an established group of talented players and an experienced support team. My focus will be on building on the team’s existing strengths, bringing greater consistency to performances and ensuring we continue to evolve and compete for the title. I am excited about what we can achieve together,” he added.
During his playing days, Jayawardene played two seasons at Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The Sri Lankan represented the franchise in 2012 and 2013 seasons, scoring 666 runs in 31 matches, with a best of 66.
At Mumbai Indians, Jayawardene was the most successful coach in IPL, after CSK's Stephen Fleming. Under Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians won three IPL titles. Having joined the franchise in 2017, Jayawardene oversaw the team lift the IPL in 2017, 2019 and 2020, before leaving the role in 2022 to take up the role of Global Head of Performance and oversee the expansion of the MI franchise across global leagues.
During his time as Global Head of Performance in the franchise, Mumbai Indians Women, MI New York and MI Emirates each went on to win a title. He returned to his second stint as Mumbai Indians head coach in IPL in 2024 and stepped down in 2026.
Annabel Sutherland (overseas), Chinelle Henry (overseas), Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodriguez, Laura Wolvaardt (overseas), Lucy Hamilton (overseas), Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp (overseas), Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire, Kristie Gordon (Overseas, Associate Nation), Nazma Khan, Kashvi Kandikuppa.