Months after stepping down as the head coach of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mahela Jayawardene has taken up a new role with Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL), the franchise announced on Friday. The former Sri Lankan captain has been appointed as the Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals women's team ahead.

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In his new role, Jayawardene will oversee all cricketing matters for the franchise, including team strategy, talent identification, and player and coaching staff development. One of the most celebrated batters of his generation, Jayawardene represented Sri Lanka in 149 Tests and 448 ODIs, scoring 11,814 and 12,650 runs respectively.

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He captained Sri Lanka and was part of the side that won the 2014 ICC World T20. Since moving into coaching, he has built a reputation as one of the sharpest leaders in franchise cricket.

What did Mahela Jayawardene say? Reacting on his appointment, Jayawardene focused on building a strong core and a consistent team. “Delhi Capitals has a strong identity and an exciting vision for the future of women’s cricket. I am delighted to take on the role of Director of Cricket for the WPL team,” Jayawardene said.

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"The competition has enormous potential to shape the future of the women’s game, and I look forward to working with an established group of talented players and an experienced support team. My focus will be on building on the team’s existing strengths, bringing greater consistency to performances and ensuring we continue to evolve and compete for the title. I am excited about what we can achieve together,” he added.

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During his playing days, Jayawardene played two seasons at Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The Sri Lankan represented the franchise in 2012 and 2013 seasons, scoring 666 runs in 31 matches, with a best of 66.

Jayawardene's time at Mumbai Indians in IPL At Mumbai Indians, Jayawardene was the most successful coach in IPL, after CSK's Stephen Fleming. Under Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians won three IPL titles. Having joined the franchise in 2017, Jayawardene oversaw the team lift the IPL in 2017, 2019 and 2020, before leaving the role in 2022 to take up the role of Global Head of Performance and oversee the expansion of the MI franchise across global leagues.

During his time as Global Head of Performance in the franchise, Mumbai Indians Women, MI New York and MI Emirates each went on to win a title. He returned to his second stint as Mumbai Indians head coach in IPL in 2024 and stepped down in 2026.

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Also Read | Mumbai Indians mutually part ways with Mahela Jayawardene

Delhi Capitals WPL 2027 full squad Annabel Sutherland (overseas), Chinelle Henry (overseas), Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodriguez, Laura Wolvaardt (overseas), Lucy Hamilton (overseas), Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp (overseas), Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire, Kristie Gordon (Overseas, Associate Nation), Nazma Khan, Kashvi Kandikuppa.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in