MS Dhoni clears air on him playing for CSK in IPL 2025, says THIS

Amid speculations that legendary India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni would play in the next Indian Premier League, he has hinted at his intention.

With Chennai Super Kings mulling to retain Dhoni for the IPL 2025 season for ₹4 crore, MSD stated that he wants to enjoy the last few years of his career, Times of India reported Dhoni as saying in a promotional event for software brand Rigi.

According to the details, Dhoni can be retained by his current franchise CSK as an uncapped player for a fee of just ₹4 crore as he last played for India five years ago. The governing council of IPL recently revived the retention rules previously removed in 2021.

What Dhoni said? At a promotional event for Rigi, MS Dhoni expressed his desire to continue playing cricket for a few more years.

"I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play," TOI quoted Dhoni as saying.

"When you play cricket like a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy it just like a game. That's what I want to do. It's not easy. The emotions keep coming, the commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years," he added.

Ahead of IPL 2024 season, MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Under his captaincy tenure, Dhoni led his squad to win five titles. In the last season, CSK finished fifth in the points table.

Dhoni on his fitness: The legendary wicketkeeper batter also spoke about his fitness that he needs to maintain his fitness for nine months to play in the two-and-a-half-month tournament.

"I have to keep myself fit for nine months so that I can play two and a half months of IPL. You need to plan it out, but at the same time chill a bit," Dhoni said.

On his training routine: On his training routine, Dhoni said that he trains for about 15 to 25 days and then takes a break for another 15 to 20 days, adding that this helps him stay in form.