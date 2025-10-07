'Mahi Bhaiya is a very sweet person. I loved his aura': Malti Chahar recalls her first meeting with cricketer MS Dhoni

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Actor Malti Chahar, sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar, opened up about her 'wow' moment when she met the former Indian cricket World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2018.

Malti Chahar is the latest wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 19. The actress who is known for her performance in the movie 'Genius' is currently creating a buzz in the entertainment industry.

While talking to ANI, the actress recalled her first meeting with MS Dhoni, saying that the former Indian captain was the first cricketer she ever met in her life.

Fondly adressing the cricketer as Mahi Bhaiya, Malti said, "I met Mahi Bhaiya for the first time when my brother was playing for CSK. He asked me if I wanted to meet Mahi. I said yes, why not? This was my first time meeting a cricketer."

Malti described MS Dhoni as a "sweet" person while praising the cricketer's "aura" and nature.

While sharing the details of the meeting, the actress continued, "I had gone to Chennai for a shoot. So, the team had stopped in Chennai. That was in 2018. It was the first time that I was meeting a cricketer, and it was Mahi Bhaiya. I really loved his aura. He is a very sweet person. He is a darling."

Malti Chahar's brother, Deepak Chahar, shares a special bond with the former Indian captain on and off the field.

MS Dhoni has led India in 200 ODI matches, winning 110 and losing 74. Five games were tied, while 11 failed to produce a result. He has a winning percentage of 55.

As for Malti Chahar, the actress is currently creating a buzz in the Bigg Boss house due to her interaction with her fellow contestant Tanya Mittal.