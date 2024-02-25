Highlights of India's fightback on Day 3 of fourth test match: Jurel, Ashwin, Kuldeep key players for India
Ravichandran Ashwin worked his magic to take three wickets, while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav struck twice as England went to tea at 120/5 on day three of the fourth Test against India
Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav combined to rout England in their second innings and put India on course for a series-clinching victory in the fourth test. India ended the day at 40/0, with skipper Rohit Sharma (24*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (16*) unbeaten.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message