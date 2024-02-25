Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav combined to rout England in their second innings and put India on course for a series-clinching victory in the fourth test. India ended the day at 40/0, with skipper Rohit Sharma (24*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (16*) unbeaten.

Here are the main highlights of India's fightback on Day 3 of fourth test match at Ranchi:

Dhruv Jurel resistance

Dhruv Jurel started India’s resistive movement with a defiant 90 that came in 149 balls and 211 minutes. It carried Team India to 307 in their first innings from the overnight 219 for seven. Dropped on 59 by Ollie Robinson, Jurel smacked Bashir for back-to-back four and six and raced to 90 from 149 balls before left-arm spinner Hartley denied him a well-deserved century by cleaning him up with a quicker delivery.

England bowled out for 145

England just did not have any answers to the questions posed by Ashwin (5/51), his 35th five-wicket haul in Tests, and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22), getting bowled out for a meagre 145.

England's batting collapse

England lost their last seven wickets for just 35 runs with Ashwin and Jadeja weaving their magic.

Kuldeep Yadav's fiery spell

Kuldeep struck in his third over when he cleaned up Crawley with a gem of a delivery that skidded through, unsettling the middle-stump.

Crawley was looking in an ominous mood and tore into the Indian attack against the run of play to stretch their overall lead past 150 as Rohit persisted with Ashwin and Jadeja in the second session.

But Kuldeep breathed fire into the attack as he got drift and was at his deceptive best.

Having survived through an umpire's call, England skipper Ben Stokes was castled by Kuldeep with the ball staying low.

Shoaib Bashir's maiden five-wicket haul

Young England off-spinner Bashir completed his maiden Test five-wicket haul, trapping Akash to finish with figures of 5 for 119 in only his second Test.

*With Agency Inputs

