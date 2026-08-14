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Major setback for India at Asian Games 2026 & Asia Cup as Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out with right hamstring injury

Jemimah Rodrigues suffered a right hamstring injury while playing for Southern Brave against Welsh Fire in the women's competition of The Hundred. A BCCI medical team assessment confirmed it a high-grade tear.

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Aug 2026, 09:18 PM IST
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India's Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of Asian Games 2026.
India's Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of Asian Games 2026. (HT_PRINT)
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In a major setback for the Indian women's team, Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup and the Asian Games 2026. Left-handed batter Pratika Rawal has been named as replacement for Jemimah in the Indian squad for the Women's Asia Cup 2026.

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Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England. The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear,” the BCCI said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read | Women's T20 WC: Jemimah recalls big-game pressure ahead of IND vs PAK

The 25-year-old Jemimah sustained the injury on August 3, while playing for Southern Brave in women's competition of The Hundred in England against Welsh Fire at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

“The Women’s Selection Committee has named Pratika Rawal as Jemimah’s replacement for the Asia Cup,” the BCCI added.

India have been clubbed with Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong in the Women's Asia Cup 2026, that will be held in Dubai, starting from August 28. The high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 is scheduled for September 5.

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Jemimah Rodrigues out of Asian Games 2026

Consequently, Jemimah has also been ruled out of the upcoming Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan. Cricket in Asian Games 2026 starts from September 17. Jemimah's replacement in the Asian Games 2026 is yet to be announced.

Also Read | Were short of runs, need to capitalise better: Jemimah Rodrigues

The Women in Blue are the top-seeded team and will directly open their campaign from the quarterfinals. India will face Japan in the quarters and are likely to play either Bangladesh or Hong Kong in the semifinal.

India might play Pakistan in the gold medal match, provided the Women in Green qualify for the summit clash on September 22.

India’s updated Women's Asia Cup 2026 squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal

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Also Read | Jemimah Rodrigues makes her first investment, partners with women's helmet brand

India women's Asian Games 2026 cricket squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Gunalan Kamalini (wicket-keeper), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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HomeSportsCricket NewsMajor setback for India at Asian Games 2026 & Asia Cup as Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out with right hamstring injury
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