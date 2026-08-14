Major setback for India at Asian Games 2026 & Asia Cup as Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out with right hamstring injury

In a major setback for the Indian women's team, Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup and the Asian Games 2026. Left-handed batter Pratika Rawal has been named as replacement for Jemimah in the Indian squad for the Women's Asia Cup 2026.

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“Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England. The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear,” the BCCI said in a statement on Friday.

The 25-year-old Jemimah sustained the injury on August 3, while playing for Southern Brave in women's competition of The Hundred in England against Welsh Fire at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

“The Women’s Selection Committee has named Pratika Rawal as Jemimah’s replacement for the Asia Cup,” the BCCI added.

India have been clubbed with Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong in the Women's Asia Cup 2026, that will be held in Dubai, starting from August 28. The high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 is scheduled for September 5.

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Jemimah Rodrigues out of Asian Games 2026 Consequently, Jemimah has also been ruled out of the upcoming Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan. Cricket in Asian Games 2026 starts from September 17. Jemimah's replacement in the Asian Games 2026 is yet to be announced.

The Women in Blue are the top-seeded team and will directly open their campaign from the quarterfinals. India will face Japan in the quarters and are likely to play either Bangladesh or Hong Kong in the semifinal.

India might play Pakistan in the gold medal match, provided the Women in Green qualify for the summit clash on September 22.

India’s updated Women's Asia Cup 2026 squad Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal

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India women's Asian Games 2026 cricket squad Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Gunalan Kamalini (wicket-keeper), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in