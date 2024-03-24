Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has unveiled an untold secret of how Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the captain--a decision that changed the fortunes of the Indian cricket team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Master Blaster, the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) had offered him captaincy in 2007 but he declined due to his health condition. The batting maestro disclosed that he recommended MS Dhoni's name instead for the role of captaincy after observing his calm demeanor and his decisive power.

"The BCCI offered me captaincy in 2007, but my body was in terrible shape. My observation of MS Dhoni was very good. His mind is very stable, he's calm, he's instinctive, and makes the right decisions. I recommended him for the captaincy," said Sachin Tendulkar on Jio Cinema.

MS Dhoni successful captaincy Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, India triumphed in several significant cricket tournaments such as the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

The ‘man with the Midas touch’ took the Indian cricket team to the top of the ICC Test rankings for the first time in their history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhoni quit the captaincy for One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 formats in January 2017 and handed over reign to Virat Kohli. Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014.

Fondly known as 'Captian Cool', Dhoni is one of the most successful skippers in both ODIs and T20Is with 110 wins from 200 matches in the 50-over format and 41 wins from 72 games in T20Is. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No other captain has led his team in more international matches (Test, ODI and T20s) than Dhoni--331.

Recently, MS Dhoni stepped down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings. He handed over the captaincy to Rituraj Gaikwad, 28.

Dhoni captained the franchise to ten finals in their first 14 IPL seasons and won them five titles - in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 .

