‘Making history’: Virat Kohli's ‘larger-than-life’ statue unveiled at Times Square amid T20 World Cup 2024
Indian Cricket player Virat Kohli's statue was revealed during the ongoing T20 Men's World Cup 2024 by a mattress company Duroflex. The mattress company last year in May partnered with Kohli, making the player its ambassador.
Duroflex, a mattress company, on June 26, announced the unveiling of a life-size statue of Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli at Times Square through a tweet on X. The tweet, accompanied by a video of the unveiling, has quickly gone viral, capturing the attention of cricket fans worldwide.