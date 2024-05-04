Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians lost their 11th Indian Premier League 2024 match to Kolkata Knight Riders on 4 May by 24 runs. This is their eighth defeat in the IPL 2024 and most probably they are out of the playoffs too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, ahead of the interesting match between the IPL title owners, KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir was seen with his former teammate Suryakumar Yadav while Rinku Singh had a chat with Tilak Varma. Also, MI skipper Hardik Pandya met KKR Nitish Rana at Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile, fans too arrived in style and a MI bowling coach Lasith Malinga met his Indian doppelganger. Both clicked a pic too.

Sharing the interesting images and videos, Mumbai Indians took to X.

MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders posted a total of 169 runs after losing all their wickets in just 19.5 overs. For KKR, Venkatesh Iyer scored 70 runs in 52 balls, while Manish Pandey scored 42 runs.

MI's Jasprit Bumrah and Nuwan Thushara picked three wickets each, while Hardik Pandya took two wickets.

Chasing 170 runs, Mumbai Indians could score only 145 runs in 18.5 overs and were all out. For MI, only Suryakumar Yadav scored 56 runs, while KKR's Mitchell Starc picked 4 wickets.

MI and KKR in IPL points table: Looking at the IPL table, MI is at the 9th spot with 6 points in 11 matches. Their net run rate is -0.356. While, KKR is at the second spot with 14 points in 10 matches. Their NRR is +1.098.

