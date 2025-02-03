Active Stocks
Mon Feb 03 2025 15:41:09
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 283.90 -2.09%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 311.15 -2.05%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 687.45 -2.64%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.90 -0.79%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.15 -1.79%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Malta vs Austria Live Score: Match 2 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025 to start at 05:30 PM
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Malta vs Austria Live Score: Match 2 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025 to start at 05:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2025, 04:31 PM IST
Livemint

Malta vs Austria Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025. Match will start at 05:30 PM

Malta vs Austria Live Score, Match 2 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025Premium
Malta vs Austria Live Score, Match 2 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025

Malta vs Austria Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025. Match will start on 03 Feb 2025 at 05:30 PM
Venue : Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Malta squad -
Adhith Rajan, Affy Khan, Basil George, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Darshit Patankar, Gopal Thakur, Jaspal Singh, Niyas Muhammad, Sobu George, Varun Prasath, Vidusha Rashmika, Rockey Dianish, Shrijay Patel, Amar Sharma, David Marks, Eldhose Mathew, Pintu Ghosh, Waseem Abbas
Austria squad -
Janan Ghelzai, Mark Simpson-Parker, Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Zeshan Arif, Aqib Iqbal, Bilal Zalmai, Hamid Safi, Hekmatullah Khogiyani, Arsalan Arif, Mehar Cheema, Adeel Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahel Zadran, Umair Tariq

03 Feb 2025, 04:31:08 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025

Malta vs Austria Match Details
Match 2 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025 between Malta and Austria to be held at Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue