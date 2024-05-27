KKR clinched their third IPL trophy by restricting SRH to 113 and chasing down the total in 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated the 'Kolkata Knight Riders' for their record breaking performance to lift the IPL 2024 trophy.

Taking to X, she wrote, Kolkata Knight Riders' win has brought about an air of celebration all across Bengal.

I would like to personally congratulate the players, the support staff and the franchise for their record breaking performance in this season of the IPL.

Wishing for more such enchanting victories in the years to come!

Along with the team, co-owner Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the victory and could not stop himself from showering love on his team members.

After the match, he gave all of them hugs and even kissed mentor Gautam Gambhir's forehead. Gambhir's return did wonders for KKR this year. Their third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted thier maiden title in 2012 under the leadership of Gambhir.

KKR took to X and shared a heart-winning message for their opposition in the final. The Riders paid respect to SRH and heaped praise for the exceptional season they had in the IPL 2024.

"Respect for @SunRisers. One bad game doesn't define the exceptional season you've had in any way. Some unforgettable performances, and a top #TATAIPL2024 season for the men in orange," KKR wrote on X.

Talking about the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the final of the Indian Premier League 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

KKR clinched the IPL 2024 title with a dominating all-round performance against SRH in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. At the same ground in 2012, KKR had clinched their maiden title, and on May 26, 2024, they scripted an encore to lift their third trophy. The KKR bowlers did extremely well to restrict the dangerous SRH batting line-up to 113 - which was chased down in only 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

