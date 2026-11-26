India’s 24-year-old left-arm spinner Manav Suthar is already looking ahead to the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The series starts on January 21, 2027, in Nagpur and runs until early March. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Rajasthan bowler said he is fully focused on the challenge of bowling against one of Test cricket’s strongest batting line-ups.

Shubman Gill on Manav Suthar's performance so far Since his international debut in June 2026, Suthar has taken 23 wickets in three Test matches. Captain Shubman Gill has already spoken highly of his long-term prospects for India.

“I am 100 percent excited to bowl against Australia. I will try to give my best. Only time will tell how things go,” Manav Suthar told Hindustan Times.

What are Manav Suthar’s career stats so far? Manav Suthar has played three Tests and claimed 23 wickets at an average of 17.34 and an economy rate of 2.84. His best figures are 6/33 on debut against Afghanistan, and he has a best match haul of 10/131. He has two five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match.

In First-Class cricket, he has taken 179 wickets in 38 matches at an average of 23.80, with a best of 8/33. He has also shown promise in white-ball cricket, with 25 wickets in 29 T20s and 34 wickets in 25 List A matches. With the bat in Tests, he has scored 79 runs at 19.75, with a highest of 28.

How does Manav Suthar approach Test cricket differently from T20? Manav Suthar is clear about the differences between formats. He sees Test bowling as a patience game built on consistency, while white-ball cricket requires quicker adjustments.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year, he has taken 10 wickets in six matches at an economy of 6.58. He has had limited game time with Gujarat Titans in the IPL but has used those experiences to refine his skills.

“I try to be as consistent as possible. To try and bowl in one area all the time. it’s a game of patience. From the beginning, I have focused on spot bowling, on hitting one area,” Suthar said.

What has Suthar learned from Rashid Khan and other mentors? Manav Suthar values the conversations he has had with Gujarat Titans teammate Rashid Khan. He has learned about game flow, reacting to new batters, and building plans under pressure in T20 cricket.

“There has been so much to learn from Rashid Khan, who is such a T20 legend. I have had discussions to understand how the game flows, how to react when new batters come to the crease, the plans, mindset,” Suthar said.

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He has also learned from partnering with Ravindra Jadeja in Sri Lanka and has long idolised R Ashwin. The possibility of Suthar and Jadeja bowling together, with their contrasting styles, is one of the interesting aspects of India’s spin options heading into the Australia series.

Early Test success and the road ahead Manav Suthar announced himself with a Player of the Match performance on debut against Afghanistan, taking 6/33 in the first innings. In Sri Lanka, he produced standout moments, including a clever stumping of Pasindu Sooryabandara by Rishabh Pant in Colombo after reading the batter’s intent to step out.

“So far, I have enjoyed it a lot. Your biggest dream is to play Test cricket for India. Once I got the call and the way it went, it felt great,” Suthar said.