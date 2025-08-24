Mangaluru Dragons climb top of the table with 9-wicket victory over Bengaluru Blasters

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], August 24 (ANI): Mangaluru Dragons topple the Bengaluru Blasters by 9 wickets to climb to the top of the table in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium today. The Dragons' Shreyas Gopal (3/29) led the bowling attack in the first innings, helping contain the Blasters to 146/9 in 20 overs. In the second innings, Sharath BR (72* off 47) and Lochan Gowda (55 off 32) combined to post a 99-run partnership and place the Dragons well ahead of the equation, leading them to a comfortable 147/1 victory in 16.1 overs, as per a release from KSCA.

Lochan Gowda and Sharath BR began the chase for the Dragons with ease, racing to a 50-run partnership with just 25 balls. With Sharath BR (impact player) bagging four fours and one six, and Lochan securing two fours and one six, the Dragons were in a comfortable positing with a tally of 67 runs at the end of powerplay.

The pair showed no signs of slowing down, with Lochan Gowda completing his half ton in 30 balls with six fours and two sixes. Although, he was caught soon after, off Rohan Raju (impact player), bringing an end to the 99-run partnership in 56 balls. The Blasters' bowling contingent looked for an opportunity to topple another batsman but Ashish Mahesh (16* off 19) played sensibly, rotating the strike and aiding Sharath BR post his half century in 34 balls.

Sharath BR lead the charge for the Dragons in the final overs and went on to clinch the victory comfortably in the 17th over owing to his nine boundaries and one six.

Earlier in the day, Dragons' Abhilash stuck in the first over, sending Chethan LR (2 off 2) back to the pavilion. Rohan Patil (0 off 4) followed him in the next over, caught by Kranthi Kumar, off McNeil Norohna. Attempting to turn the tide, Mayank Agarawal (5 off 5) went for the boundary but he too was caught off Abhilash, leaving the Blasters in a precarious situation. However, Bhuvan M Raju (25 off 24) and Shubhang Hegde (39 off 29) brought stability to the team with two boundaries each, bringing the blasters to 40/3 at the end of powerplay.

Although, Bhuvan M Raju was unable to sustain the partnership with Shubhang for long, being caught off Shreyas Gopal. Suraj Ahuja (36 off 26) filled his shoes, rotating strike to make it 64/4 for the Blasters after 10 overs. He went to on get a few boundaries of his own soon after, building a partnership of 44 runs off 32 balls with Shubhang Hegde. Sensing trouble for the Dragons, Shreyas Gopal struck again in the 14th over to get Shubhang caught at the boundary and Rohan Naveen (0 off 3) caught behind the wicket. Naveen MG (6 off 8) stepped in helping the Blasters to 107/6 after 15 overs.