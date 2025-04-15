Marcus Stoinis gutted after Ricky Ponting delivers ’horrible news’ before PBKS vs KKR clash in IPL 2025

Marcus Stoinis was left gutted after the Australian all-rounder received the 'horrible news' from Punjab Kings coach Ricky Ponting just before their home game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday. Stoinis, who played all the five matches so far in IPL 2025, was warming up at the new PCA stadium in Chandigarh, knowing that he would be playing against KKR.

However, it was just before the toss that Ponting came up to him and informed that John Inglis has been handed his Punjab Kings debut replacing Stoinis, the visuals of which went viral on social media.

“They must have deliberated a great deal about the team. This looks like the decision was taken right here at the ground. Stoinis has his gloves and bat there. He is just getting the bad news there. Horrible news. It's tough to drop anyone,” said former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa at the commentary box.

So far, in five matches, Stoinis managed 59 runs. The decision also shocked Simon Doull, who was also commentating alongside Mbangwa. “Is he injured? Did Shreyas Iyer say anything about Stoinis being injured? If he is not injured, that's astounding,” Doull said.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer's decision to opt to bat after winning the toss backfired as the hosts were bundled out for just 111 in 15.3 overs. Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for Punjab Kings with 30.

For KKR, Harshit Rana took 3/25, including Priyansh Arya and Iyer in the same over. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine took two wickets each while Vaibhav Arora and Anrich Nortje had one wicket apiece.

PBKS vs KKR playing XIs Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy