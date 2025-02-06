Marcus Stoinis retires from ODIs with immediate effect, jeopardises Australia’s plans ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

In a fresh setback for Australia ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as all-rounder Marcus Stoinis announced a shocking retirement from ODIs with immediate effect on Thursday. The 35-year-old's stunning retirement jeopardises Australian plans ahead of the mega event that starts on February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

Having always been a white-ball cricketer, Marcus Stoinis never played Test cricket for Australia. With age not on his side, Marcus Stoinis wants to focus on T20Is, thus prolonging his career. “Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I'm grateful for every moment I've had in the green and gold,” he said.

“Representing my country at the highest level is something I'll always cherish. This wasn't an easy decision, but I believe it's the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career. I've got a fantastic relationship with Ron (Andrew McDonald) and I've hugely appreciated his support,” added Marcus Stoinis.

Australia are yet to announce a replacement.

'Pat Cummins heavily unlikely' Meanwhile, a day earlier, Australia coach Andrew McDonald revealed that captain Pat Cummins is 'heavily unlikely' to be on the flight to ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Pat Cummins, who led Australia to a 4-1 win over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) recently, sat out of the Sri Lanka Tests because of the birth of his second child.

However, according to Andrew McDonald, Pat Cummins is yet to star his training as his ankle flared up due to workload during BGT. Pacer Josh Hazlewood, who missed three BGT Tests, due to side and calf strains, is also in doubt for the mega event.

In case, Pat Cummins misses out, either Travis Head and or Steve Smith will lead the side in Pakistan. Earlier, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury.

