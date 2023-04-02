Mark Wood, Kyle Mayers give LSG a sweeping victory over DC in Tata IPL 2023

Mark Wood, Kyle Mayers give LSG a sweeping victory over DC in Tata IPL 20231 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 12:10 AM IST
- It was the lucky day for Englishman Mark Wood, who dominated the game as he took 5 wickets for LSG, while West Indies star batter Kyle Mayers scored 72 runs in 38 balls, that led to a 50-run victory for LSG over DC.
It turned out to be a dream start for KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants in the Tata IPL 2023, as they defeated David Warner-led Delhi Capitals by 50 runs at the home ground in Lucknow on 1 April.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×